Doris Kelly Perez, 67, of S. Jacksonville, Ill, passed away quietly in her sleep on October 9 2021, at her family home. She had been gallantly fighting her battle with cancer for quite some time. Her life ended where it all began. She was born on August 14, 1954, in Jacksonville Ill, to the proud parents Lewis R. Kelly and Jacqueline M. Kelly.
As a child she was the life of the neighborhood, friends with everyone. Having no siblings she quickly adopted all the neighbors as family. After High School she moved with a friend and her mother to San Antonio, Texas to experience life on her own. She worked as a lab technician and even competed in a Miss San Antonio contest.
It was while she was in San Antonio that she caught my eye in a teeny weenie green bikini at the pool we shared at our apartment complex. Married in Seguin, Texas, on July 20, 1978, she later gave birth to their two children, Jarrett K. Perez and Jacquelyn K. Perez, the pride of their lives. The family belonged to the First United Methodist Church and established lifelong friends and a solid religious foundation.
A believer in a strong work ethic, she had a long career with Albertson’s Grocery Store, Northeast Baptist Hospital and Guadalupe County while raising two fine children.
Doris is survived by her husband of 43 years, J.R. Perez and son, Jarrett K. Perez, and his wife Elizabeth Perez, daughter Jacquelyn K. Perez and one grandchild, child of Jarrett and Elizabeth, Aurelius Perez. Also close family Uncle Paul Kelly, Aunt Peggy White, and cousin Nancy Wedeking.
We would like to thank all the wonderful people that knew Doris and played a role in making her the beautiful person that shared our lives.
Lincoln Land Cremation Society, Springfield, IL 62705