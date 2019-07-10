Roberto S. Gonzales of Seguin, Texas entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 77. Roberto was born to Dolores Gonzalez and Antonia Salazar on January 15, 1942 in Monterrey, Mexico.
In 1972, Roberto married Antonia Montanez. Roberto worked for SMI/CMC as an electrician in the maintenance department for 42 years. Roberto enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams The Dallas Cowboys and Spurs. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Roberto is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother; Juan Gonzales, and sister; Martha Gonzales.
Roberto is survived by his loving children, Yessenia Borrego and husband Arthur, Martin Montanez, Joel Gonzales and wife Pamela, Sonya Gonzales and partner Susan, and Javier Montanez and wife Inez; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; sister, Maria E. Betancourt; brother, Pascual González; along with numerous family and friends.
A Visitation will be held at the Palmer Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 12:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
The family would also like to give thanks to the GRMC staff and the Hospice team for all their care and support.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.