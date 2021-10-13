Kitty Sue Eison, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on October 9, 2021. Kitty was born on October 5, 1941 in Paris, Texas to Marjorie (Hill) and Henry Ira Wilkins. Sue grew up in Lamesa, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Sue Turner Deveau, her parents, brother, Kenneth Wilkins, sister, Patsy May, sister-in-law, Billie Fritts and brother-in-law, Michael Moore.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jerry Eison; daughter, Tammy Turner; step-daughters, Donna Franz and husband Scooter, and Patti Fletcher; step-son, Peri Ribotto; sisters, Hazel Moore, and Kay Mims and husband Loyd; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Wilkins; brothers-in-law, Ray Fritts and Tommy May; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Kitty’s life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Inurnment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Face coverings are optional. For those who desire the services may be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/1377105.
