Sandra Kaye “Sandy” Haugen, age 67 of Seguin, passed away on August 26, 2021. Sandra was born on October 14, 1953 in Seguin, Texas, to Ruth (Seay) and John H. Herbold.
Sandy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Calvin ElRoy “Cal” Haugen, her parents, brother-in-law, Jerry Haugen and nephews, Travis Herbold, Mike Haugen, and Shane Schumaier.
Sandy grew up in Seguin, attending Elm Creek School, and eventually graduating from Seguin High School in 1971. After High School, she attended Bee county college where she met her future husband and lifelong friends Denise, Butch, and Toni. Sandy and Cal married August 4, 1973 and returned to Seguin to build their life together when Cal completed his service in the Navy.
In 1974, Sandy began her career at Southwestern Bell and AT&T. She started out as a lineman, promoted to records clerk in the engineering department, and then was chosen to be an engineer in 1992 which continued until retirement in June 2006. After retirement she continued working as an independent contractor for AT&T until she retired again in 2019.
During that time she also turned her passion for quilting into a business. Opening Elm Creek Quilting Studio in 2012, which she operated until recently.
Anyone who knew Sandy knew her to be vivacious, fun loving, analytical, and compassionate. She always had some kind of “project” going on. Many of her loved ones will remember the annual family calendars she made, as well as countless hand made gifts. She loved genealogy, and volunteering her time and talent to numerous local charities, benefits, and fundraisers for organizations and individuals. To name only a few, she was President of the Telephone Pioneers, avid blood donor to South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, organized many Elm Creek School Reunions, and Child Advocacy Center events and so much more.
Survivors include her loving son, son, Eric Haugen and wife Jana; grandsons, Trace Haugen, Toby Haugen, Alan Alsobrook and David Alsobrook; brother, Steve Herbold and wife Sharon; sisters-in-law, Sheila Heer and husband Bob, Shannon Westman and husband Butch, Sheryl Farley and fiancé Tim Kelley and Sharon Haugen; nephews, Evan Herbold and Kyle Herbold and his wife Kaitlin; nieces, Tracy (Haugen) Shipman, Jodi (Haugen) Pelster, Leta (Heer) Lewis, Kristen (Heer) Kolczynski, and Kara Heer; Lifelong friend and Honorary member of the family Denise Bushman; and numerous great-nieces, great nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Alex Costa and the Rev. David Lindow officiating. Interment will follow in Dugger Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Trace Haugen, Toby Haugen, Alan Alsobrook, David Alsobrook, Evan Herbold and Kyle Herbold.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dugger Cemetery Association, c/o Sharon Herbold, 3106 Elm Creek Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity closest to your heart. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.