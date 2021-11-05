Jan.30, 1956 - Nov. 3, 2021
After a long, brave battle with cancer Sally Riedel Liberty 65, passed away at her home in Kingsbury on Nov. 3, 2021. Sally was born on Jan. 30, 1956 to A.J. Riedel Jr. and wife Ruth Ramsey Riedel in Houston, Tx. Sally graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston in 1974. She then moved to Sequin to attend Texas Lutheran College, which she did for two years. Next, she took a job as a secretary for Bud Kirkendall, a local attorney. Sally went on to work as an Assistant Deputy Clerk under the then District Clerk, Robert Zoboroski. Finally, Sally went to work for the Seguin ISD Information Technology Dept., which she did for seventeen years until her medical condition forced her to retire in 2007.
In Oct., 1982 Sally married her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Jim Liberty, who was working for the Seguin Fire Dept. at the time. She and Jim spent their lives together at their home in Kingsbury and were able to do some traveling to places like Hawaii, the Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Roitan, and the Bahamas, where they enjoyed scuba diving together. Sally loved the outdoors, gardening, flowers, arts and crafts, traveling, scuba diving, and interacting with her numerous cats and dogs. Sally was a very kind and gentle person who would always help someone out if she could. She will be deeply missed on this Earth.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Ruth Riedel, all of her grandparents, aunts and uncles, her father-in-law, Dr. Herbert Liberty, and her sister-in- law, Carol May Liberty. She is survived by her husband of thirty-nine years, Jim Liberty, her brother, Larry Riedel and wife Janice, of Bakersfield, Ca., her mother-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Liberty of Seguin, her brother-in-law, Gerry Liberty of Magnolia, Arkansas, two nieces, Jamie Riedel-Jetton and husband Jeff, of Leander, Tx., and Elizabeth Liberty Neal of Magnolia Arkansas, and two nephews, John Riedel of Terrell, Tx., and Steven Liberty of Magnolia, Arkansas, as well as several cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to being a kind person, Sally was also a very private person. She requested that she be cremated and her ashes be scattered on the property of her home in Kingsbury. Sally also requested no public ceremony be held. Instead, she asked that her friends and family remember her for all of the good times in her life and what she meant to them. She also asked for donations to be made to the Guadalupe Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, Tx 78155 or the American Cancer Society c/o Jeanette Siltmann 196 Townsend Rd. Seguin, Tx 781555 in lieu of flowers or memorials. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.