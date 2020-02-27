Jack Edmund Talley of Seguin, formerly of Gonzales, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020 at the age of 90. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Seguin.
He was born on February 1, 1930 to Leslie Erven and Alva Mae Carraway Talley in San Antonio, Texas. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife and love of his life Peggy, and his little son, Larry.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Patti Hoffmann and husband Keith, his much loved granddaughter Carrie Tillman and Jean Clerie, his brother Leslie Ray Talley and wife Helen of Cost, and many loved nieces and nephews.
He grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1948. Jack met Peggy when he was a teenager. They were married in 1949 and were married for 64 years.
Jack was a loving, kind and considerate husband and father.
He had a lifelong love of basketball and classic country music. He also enjoyed raising homing pigeons both as a teenager and as an adult. His math skills, and a remarkable memory bank of names and dates were admired.
The family wishes to thank Olimpia Santos Hefferon for her loving and compassionate care of “Papa Jack”.
Graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Gonzales at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation will be immediately following from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. At Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home 906 St. Paul, Gonzales, TX. Friends may sign the guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.