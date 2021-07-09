Julia Galvan Cevallos, age 89, went home to her lord on July 7, 2021. Julia was born in Geronimo TX on July 30, 1931 to Manuel Galvan and Fabiana (Tovar) Galvan.
She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who put the needs of her family above everything else. A devout Christian, Julia read her bible daily and always prayed to our heavenly father to keep her children safe. She loved her soap operas, bingo, going to garage sales and singing at church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Cevallos; infant son, Jose Manuel Cevallos and infant daughter, Guadalupe Cevallos and brothers Santos, Severo, Eusebio and Raymond Galvan.
She is survived by her children Daniel Cevallos Jr (Lisa), Juan Cevallos, Valentin Cevallos (Gracie), Teresa “Teri” Cevallos (Wade), Velma Cevallos (Luis), Irma Flores (Edward) and Judy Castevens (Brandon); thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister Betty Castanon and brother Ausencio Galvan.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.