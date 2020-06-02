Sherwood Darnell "Don" Thompson, age 79 of Seguin, passed away on June 1, 2020. Visitation will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
