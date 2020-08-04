Patricia Ludolph Bender

Patricia was born in Marshall, Texas October 8, 1937 to Elizabeth Henrietta (Taylor) and Augustine Anthony Ludolph and left this earth in a blaze of Glory on August 1, 2020 at the age of 82. In reality, she passed peacefully in her sleep but she wanted that Blaze of Glory so we will indulge her this one last time.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Ludolph Bond, and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Strey Even.
She was also preceded in death by her first love, Tom Even, with whom she experienced young love and married in 1959. Tom gave Pat three beautiful children who survive her — Mark, Paul (Tina) and Libby (Dane) Even Ferrell.
In 2011 she lost her husband of 18 years, Bill Bender, who shared with her his three children. Bill showed her the world, spoiled her, and took care of her so well. Pat loved Bill dearly and she grieved for him desperately. She is survived by her step-children Bill Bender, Debra (Michael) Seiler, and Richard (Michelle) Bender.
Pat had so much to give and she gave it all for her children, and then her grandchildren: Chris (Katy), Derek (Kristina), Alan (Amy), Jason (Shay), Eric, Michelle (Murray) Seiler Godfrey, Russell (Julie) Seiler, Austin and Shelby Bender. Stories will be told to her eight great-grandchildren.
Pat taught her kids good manners and they felt the disgrace of “that look” from mom when they did wrong. She taught her kids to be respectful and to say Yes, ma’am and Yes sir. She taught them the names of trees and how to shoot a bullfrog between the eyes with a .22 rifle from across the tank. So much wisdom she passed along.
Pat grew up in Longview, Texas with her parents, four sisters — Libby, Nancy, Dana, Cecile — and one brother, Buddy. Her momma was strict and didn’t take no lip. Patsy was both her Daddy’s little girl and a tomboy. She loved wearing a frilly girl’s dress as much as climbing the tallest pine tree.
Pat graduated from Longview High School in 1956 then moved to San Antonio where she graduated from Incarnate Word College in 1960 with BS degree emphasizing Home Economics. After having 3 kids, moving to Seguin and freelancing for a bit as a home decorator, she began working for the Child Welfare Department in 1968. In July 1984 she obtained her Masters in Social Work degree from Our Lady of the Lake University.
She retired after 27 years of working for the State of Texas, ultimately as the Operations Support Director for the Child Protective Services. She was appointed Hidalgo de San Antonio de Bexar for a lifetime of service to her community in 1980.
In her younger days she was a champion basketball player, cheerleader, poet and later in life an award winning baker and the best mom on the planet. On her wall hangs so many awards and certificates, including the flag of the State of Texas, flown over the capitol in her honor.
She was a member of Zonta International Club, Guadalupe County Republican Women, St. James Catholic Church Parishioner, and a member of the ACTS Retreats.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stanley Fiuk officiating. Private Interment will follow in the Bender Family Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC protocol must be followed included limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings at all locations. For those who desire you may watch livestream at St. James Catholic Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas, 78216. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Nacogdoches for their loving care of our mother.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.