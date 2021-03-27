Keith Bolton got his heavenly wings on March 22, 2021. He was 32 years old and was born in San Antonio, Texas to Keith Wade and Sheila Bolton.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Keith E. Bolton and Edgar Womelsdorff.
He is survived by his parents, Keith Wade and Sheila, Sister, Stevie, Sons Jude and Max, Grandparents, Ginger Bolton, and Dan (Patricia) Fromm, extended family; Kathy Anderson (Tom), Rick Womelsdorff (Carmen), Thomas, Steven and Laine Anderson, and David Elias.
He spent most of his childhood growing up in Seguin and graduated from Seguin High School. He will be remembered fondly as a wise old soul who seemed to have a bit of knowledge on just about every topic you could think of. He was warm, funny, offbeat and always marched to the beat of his own drummer.
His dream was to just live a simple life with his loved ones. He loved both of his boys with all his heart. He was loved very much by those who knew him well and will be missed deeply by his family.
Visitation will begin again at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. then by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Private family interment will be held at Mission Burial Park South in San Antonio, Texas.
All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, 1104 Jefferson Ave. Seguin, TX 78155 or St. James Catholic School, 507 South Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or you may plant a tree in Keith’s honor.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.