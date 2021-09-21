E.W. “Mike” Kandis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home in La Vernia, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy 87, La Vernia, TX 78121. The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Guadalupe County deputy resigns after indicted, arrested on child sex abuse charges
- Susan Renae Coyle
- Roy M. Ramirez
- Driver ticketed after hitting building, running
- Deborah Sanchez
- Woman arrested in stabbing incident
- Fire damages empty home
- William Walter Powell ‘Just Bill’
- 1 killed, another critically injured after fiery 18 wheeler wreck on I-10 in Seguin
- William (Bill) James Patek