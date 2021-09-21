E.W. “Mike” Kandis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home in La Vernia, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy 87, La Vernia, TX 78121. The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.