Betty Jo Parker passed away Friday, August 23, from complications of a series of strokes. She had been living at Brookdale Sugar Land and before that, for almost 50 years, in Houston. Betty was born July 20, 1930, in Seguin, Texas.
The only daughter of Joseph Frank Nitsch and Christina Boecker Nitsch, she attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Seguin High School. After graduation she attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio for a year. She left Incarnate Word and attended Draughon’s Business College. After completing her studies at Draughon’s, she worked at various office jobs and was working at a mortgage investment firm in 1954 when she married Raymond M. Parker.
She left the workplace to become a full-time wife and mother in San Antonio. There, she and Ray were founding members of St. Luke’s Catholic Parish in San Antonio and members of the Holy Spirit Family Guild. They eventually had four sons, and in 1969 the family moved to Houston. Betty continued in her role as a full-time mother, but also returned to bookkeeping when Ray started his own business. When her sons grew older, she also resumed work outside the home, eventually retiring from Coca Cola Foods.
After Ray passed away in 1999, Betty continued to reside in Houston. When she was no longer able to live on her own, she moved to Brookdale Sugar Land. She was healthy and active, despite suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, until August 13, when she suffered the first of a series of strokes.
She is survived by her sons Stephen and wife Susan of Sugar Land, Michael of Katy and granddaughter Lauren of Katy, Kevin and wife Robin Davidson of Tomball, and Chris and wife Audrey and granddaughters Kaitlyn and Audrey of Seguin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek located at 15015 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77478 with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church located at 705 St. Theresa Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas, 77498. Interment will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.