Jose Victor Varela, age 60 of Seguin, passed away on November 27, 2020. Jose was born in Eagle Pass, Texas to Josefina (Guerrero) and Jose Guadalupe Varela on December 13, 1959. Before retiring, Jose was a longtime employee of Motorola (Continental) here in Seguin.
Jose is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his loving mother, Josefina Varela; brothers, Gustavo Varela and wife Brenda, Hector Varela and fiancé Pauline Tillotson, Mark A. Varela and wife Maria, and Mario Varela and wife Kathy; sister, Laura Varela; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Private services and interment will be held at a later date. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn.
Private services and interment will be held at a later date. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn.