William Roy Gray, Jr. went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 73. He was born on November 16, 1947, in Seguin, Texas to William Roy Gray, Sr. and Elizabeth Scheibe Gray, who precede him in death.
Roy attended Blinn College for 2 years. While attending he enjoyed playing basketball for Blinn. He transferred to A&I University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. After graduation, he proudly served 3 years in the Army. After serving his country, Roy met and married the love of his life, Kathy Robinson on August 27, 1977, in Marion, Texas.
They were married for 43 years and 11 months. Together, they had two amazing sons, Matthew, and J.D. Roy truly loved spending time with his family. Roy was a hard-working man his entire life. He taught Ag for the Smiley School District until they merged with Nixon, where he continued to educate many students.
When Roy was not teaching, he was raising cattle, hunting, and fishing with family. He enjoyed his many hunts in Gonzales County, but Roy’s true passion was serving the Lord until the Lord called him home. Two of Roy’s proudest moments in life were seeing each of his sons marry the love of their lives. Roy’s grandchildren were the center of his world.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Robinson Gray; sons, Matthew, and wife Roxann, and J.D. and wife Heather; grandchildren, Dillon, Luke, and Sarah; sisters, Marjorie (Willie), and Marilyn (Don); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 6:00pm-7:30pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 10:00am, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. Burial will follow at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley, Texas. Reverend Marvin Miles will officiate the services.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s name to the First Baptist Church of Smiley, 108 FM 108, Smiley, Texas 78159, or Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos at www.hearttohearthospice.com.
