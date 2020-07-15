Margaret Lillick Blade, age 94 of Seguin, formerly of Houston, passed away on July 12, 2020. Margaret was born on April 27, 1926 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Clara (Toenjes) and Edward Meister.
She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Houston, where she was involved in teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Church Council, WELCA, hand bells, and many other things. She was the church secretary and choir director for over 25 years.
In 2014 Margaret moved from Houston to Seguin. She was very proud to be a charter member of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Margaret loved being with her family. She loved spending Wednesday evenings with friends at El Ranchito for dinner and margaritas.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Marc Lillick and Gordon Blade, her parents and her brother-in-law, Phil McKenna.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Hartfiel and husband Arlynn, and Ellen Rettig and husband Rick; son, Tim Lillick and wife Debbie; sister, Elizabeth Mc Kenna; grandchildren, Mike Hartfiel and wife Michelle, Beth Hartfiel, Kaitlyn Lillick and Tyler Lillick; great-grandchildren, Abby and Clara Hartfiel; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Margaret’s life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 562 S. State Hwy. 123 Bypass #250, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Christian Counseling Center, 314 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
