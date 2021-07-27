Retired Major Francis (Frank) M. Burroughs, Jr. passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 91. Major Burroughs was born on May 5, 1930 in Seminole, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis M. Burroughs, Sr. and Shirley Dudley Burroughs; his brother, Norman Burroughs; his sister, Jackie Murff; Ilene Hafner Burroughs, wife of 54 years; his sons-in-law Steve Carter and Russell Gold.
Frank is survived by his brother, Otis Burroughs (Sylvia); his sister Goldie Ann Hubert; his son, Mark Burroughs (Debbie); his daughters, Jody Ward (Michael); Karen Colby (John); Tammy Carter; Holly Adams (Mark); 20 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Frank attended Texas A&I on a football scholarship for two years before enlisting in the Air Force in 1951. He served his country as a jet pilot for 24 years. He retired to Geronimo, Texas in 1972. Frank earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from Southwest Texas State University in 1978. He worked as a Quality Control Supervisor at Mensor in San Marcos, Texas. He was a lifetime member of the Geronimo VFW Post 8456 and held multiple positions.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment with full military honors will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frank M. Tejeda State Veterans Home, 200 Veterans Dr, Floresville, TX 78114 or the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 51, Geronimo, Texas, 78115-0051.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.