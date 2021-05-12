Penny Jeanene Nefford, age 67 of Seguin, passed away on May 3, 2021. Penny was born on March 26, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas to Eileen (Coward) and Travis Singleton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James Travis Singleton and Duane Isham Singleton, and her niece, Jana Bishop.
Survivors include her loving husband, Fred Nefford; sons, Chris Swalm and wife Shannon, and Mark Swalm and wife Yesenia; step-sons, Travis Nefford and wife Lindsay, and Tracey McClintock-Nefford and husband Derek; grandchildren, Tucker Tripp, Hailee Swalm, Kyndal Tripp, Abraham Sandoval, Adam Redding, Abigail Redding, Elliot Nefford and Addison Nefford; sisters, Cleo Gomez and husband Roy, and Carol Rangnow and husband Ellwood; sister-in-law, Ruth Singleton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Assembly of God Church, 13435 West Ave., San Antonio, Texas, 78216, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment held later. Livestream available, First Assembly of God San Antonio facebook page. Face coverings requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to Equessense Horse Play, 6062 Youngsford Rd., Marion, Texas, 78124.
