Roy M. Ramirez of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2021, at the age of 63, with his family by his side. Roy was born on February 5, 1958, in Seguin, Texas to Jose O. and Paula Ramirez.
Roy was a loving, devoted father, grandfather and, great friend to the people in his life. He was an avid barbequer, a very hard worker, loved to drive his truck and was all around a one-of-a-kind man. Roy had stories that could last years if he told them all.
He had nicknames for everyone he encountered and always helped someone in need because he wanted to. He would not accept someone paying him to barbecue as he enjoyed doing it because when the time came for Roy to need something, they would do it for him.
He was a private man; he would tell people what he wanted them to know. His priority in life was to take care of his kids, Rebecca, and Gabriel. Roy will be extremely missed as he was very loved and cherished. He lived the life he wanted to and enjoyed every minute of it. If he could do it all over again, he would choose to do it the exact same way.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jose O. Ramirez and mother, Paula Ramirez; sister, Herminia Salazar Zepeda and nephew, Estevan “Stevie” Longoria; his aunts, Hortencia M. Gallegos, and Estefana G. Morales.
Left to cherish his memory is his longtime life partner, Irma Garcia; his daughter, Rebecca Arcos and husband Abron and son, Roy Gabriel Ramirez and significant other, Ashley Treviño; mother of his children, Sandra Avalos Ramirez; grandchildren, Ayla Arcos, Braden Arcos, Daniel Prince, Mya Prince and, Jeremy “Jay” Martinez; his siblings, Linda Rios and husband Ruben, Rosalinda Carrillo and husband Rudy, Jose Luis Ramirez, Bertha Urquiza and husband Moses, Anna Maria Boehringer and Danny M. Ramirez and wife Yolanda as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and a Memorial Service will start at 11:30 a.m. concluding services a funeral procession will depart Palmer Mortuary and interment will be at Blumberg Cemetery in McQueeney, Texas off Happy Haven Rd.
Serving as pallbearers will be Edward Vela, Rudy Gomez, Jeff Gonzalez, Fernando Garcia, Robert Marmalejo and Joseph Ramirez.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.