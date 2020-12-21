Vernon Glyn May, age 72 of Bebe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Vernon was born on December 25, 1947 in Cost, Texas to Ola (Bales) and Stayton May.
He attended Nixon Public Schools and then entered the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. On September 19, 1970 he married the love of his life, Elaine Ivey. They raised their family of five children at their home in Bebe. Vernon was an active member of the Oak Valley Baptist Church in Bebe and a member of the Mahan-Patteson American Legion Post 547 in Nixon.
He will be remembered as a maintenance supervisor for both residential and commercial HVAC, Electrical and Refrigeration systems throughout both Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties and surrounding areas. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and ranching, but his most precious time was spent among family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Leona McKinney, Joyce Kepler, Doris Bell and Helen Hale, his brother, Charles May and his father-in-law, Braxton Ivey.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Elaine May; children, Lisa Jackson and husband Glenn; Holly Gilmore and wife Jamie, Tricia Tye and husband Jerry, Jason May and wife Carolina and Leah May; grandchildren who knew and loved him as PawPaw, Casey, Olivia, Ashley, Kylie and husband Evan, Jacob, Lindsay, Daniel and Joseph; siblings, Arthur May, Aubry May and wife Dorothy, George May, Nathan May and Stella Hale; mother-in-law, Florene Bauer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Gibson Nesbit officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Caraway Cemetery in Gonzales County. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Ulrey, Jacob Tye, Robert Hale, Mark Soward, Luke May and Owen Holmes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Tye, Glenn Jackson, Evan Fisher, Daniel May and Joseph May.
Vernon will always be remembered for his selfless acts of kindness, his love of God, Family and Country and he will be missed. “Go Rest High on that Mountain”!! Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912