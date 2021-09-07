On 4 September 2021, Irvin Gaynel Patterson (AKA Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Gaynel, Mr. P.) joined his wife, Annie, and daughter, Condra Gale, at the Pearly Gates. An avid story teller who was a kind, devoted, straight forward man, he made a great influence on the lives he touched, be it, family, students, or friends.
Born to Irvin Allen and Lena Mae (Gilbow) Patterson in Sentinel Oklahoma on 30 September 1930, he grew up in western Oklahoma with his sister, Ervina. He married the love of his life, Annie Scarberry, on 2 April 1952.
He served as a radio specialist in the Navy from 1951-1954. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1960 from Oklahoma State University and a Masters of Science in 1961 from Texas Tech. He taught at Texas A&I 1961-1965 and at Texas Lutheran College/University 1965-1995.
He leaves behind 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as a VERY large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, former students, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, 10 September 2021 from 5-7 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on 11 September at 1 pm. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Masks are requested at all locations.
As a memorial, the family asks for donations to TLU Biology department, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155, in his honor to celebrate his love of teaching and supporting his students’ journey toward knowledge.
