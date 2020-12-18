Giovanna (Jo) Maria Ditzenberger passed away Friday, December 11th at her home in Seguin, Texas at the age of 61. She was born on February 2, 1959 in Fort Riley, Kansas to Maria Louisa (Pozza) and Dale Harvey Lich.
Jo was an inspirational, strong-spirited woman who spent many years working in retail. This is how she met her husband, Richard, while working for Sears Roebuck in El Paso, Texas. She set a beautiful example for her daughters of how to be strong, independent women who also love others fiercely and give with their whole heart. She was extremely loyal and passionate about her family and close friends. She was active in the lives of her grandchildren, who loved spending time with their Nonna as often as possible.
Jo is preceded in death by her father, Dale Harvey Lich, her mother-in-law, Lucille Faye Ditzenberger, and her father-in-law Kenneth Vernon Ditzenberger.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Richard Ditzenberger, her daughters, Erica Miller (husband Loren) of New Braunfels, Texas, and Danielle Lyman (husband Lynnwood) of Seguin, Texas. She is also survived by her mother, Maria Louisa Lich of El Paso, Texas, her brother, Anthony Lich of El Paso, Texas, her sister, Barbara Lich-Martel of Bolingbrook, Illinois, her grandchildren, Marisa Lyman, Tristan Miller and Ethan Miller, and many other relatives and close friends.
A memorial service is pending and will be communicated when information is available.
Donations may be made in Jo’s honor to the Humane Society or Kidney Foundation.