“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Connie R. Rodriguez was called home to be with our Lord at the age of 76. Connie was born in Luling, Texas on May 31, 1944 to Fortino and Refugia Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, John Mata and Lupe Mata; sisters, Yolanda Rodriguez, Dora Rodriguez; brother, Donicio Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Helen Rodriguez; nephew Johnny Rodriguez.
She is survived by her daughter Erica Mata Hernandez and husband Chris Hernandez; grandson Zeke Hernandez; brother, Nino (Minnie) Rodriguez and Lupe Rodriguez; sister-in-law Rosa Rodriguez; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Connie was a devout Catholic, a Cursillistas #385 and Guadalupana at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Martin Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Ray Rodriguez, Ralph Bonilla, David Wederstrandt Jr, and Juan Rodriguez.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Holy Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313