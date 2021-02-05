Rafael Mendez, Jr., 75, of Nixon, Texas passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on February 1, 2021. A Rosary and funeral service were held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 followed by interment at Nixon Latin American Cemetery. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.