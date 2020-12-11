Arlon E. Bartels was born to Ernest & Hilda (Koch) Bartels on March 7, 1931 in New Braunfels, Texas. He met his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2020 at his residence in New Braunfels. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle A. Bartels in 2017 and his sister Bernice Bartels Scheel.
He is survived by 2 daughters; Deborah Lain and husband Ken and Sharon Bartels-Wheeless and husband Paul. Surviving grandchildren include Shawn Lain and wife Roxanne, Jacob Lain and wife Sarah, Stefan Wheeless, Kristian Wheeless, and Sadie Wheeless. Great grandchildren include Axton Lain, Tynison Lain, Corbin Lain, Deacon Lain, Brodie Lain and baby Lain due Jan 2021.
Arlon was raised in the hill country community of Spring Branch, TX. He took saxophone lessons in Jr High which resulted in him playing in bands throughout the area. Arlon and Myrtle were married Dec 29, 1951 and moved to New Braunfels where they lived and worked their entire lives.
Arlon was drafted into the US Army as a result of the Korean war. Since he was fluent in German he was assigned to Germany and served as a translator for Army officers. His military experience led him to become a member of the American Legion and the VFW for many years. After separating from the Army, he returned to Texas and spent his working career at Hoerster Tire and Rubber company which later became Goodyear Tire and Rubber. His second career, which was his true love, was farming.
In the early years, he spent nights and weekends working the land and upon retirement was there full time. He raised cattle, mended fences, planted crops and baled hay. Every Wednesday you could find Arlon at the Seguin Auction checking cattle prices, visiting with friends, and eating lunch. On other days you could find him eating his hamburger for lunch at Freiheit Country Store, where every waitress knew his order! He also enjoyed 9 pin bowling, playing cards, dominoes and especially dancing with Myrtle and their friends.
Arlon was a lifelong Lutheran having been baptized and married in the Lutheran church. He served on a team of ushers for many years at St Paul Lutheran before joining Peace Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Social Distancing and Occupant Limits will be adhered to and masks will be required.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice or Peace Lutheran Church in his memory.
