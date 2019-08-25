Maria S. Wright, age 90 of Seguin, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Maria was born on August 29, 1928 in Bardarski-Geran, Bulgaria to Johann and Katharina (Nedova) Schuster.
Maria is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul Wright, her parents, her brother Karl Heinz Schuster, and her step-son, John P. Wright.
Survivors include her children, Carol Chinn and husband Richard of Seguin, TX, Sue W. Davis of Fayetteville, NC, and Yvonne Agostinho and husband David of Gallatin, TN; step-son, Bobby J. Wright; grandchildren, Brandi Gosch, Tyler Davis, and Olivia Agostinho; great-grandson, James Ammons; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Maria was an active member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and of the Geronimo VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St. Seguin TX 78155 or the Geronimo VFW, VFW Post 8456 P.O. Box 11 Geronimo, TX 78115.
