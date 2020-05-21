Roy Anthony Stevens, Jr.

Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.