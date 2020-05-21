Roy Anthony Stevens Jr. was born to the late Roy Anthony Stevens Sr. and Cynthia Stevens on Dec. 31, 1983.
He attended and graduated from Gonzales High School in 2002. He later attended Waubonsee Community College and received an associate of Science degree in August of 2004. He continued his education at Northern Illinois University in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in May of 2007.
Anthony worked at CMC Steel Mill for eight years, where he worked as a Sheerer in the mill.
Anthony accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. James Baptist Church by the late Reverend Earnest Barnes. Anthony was a faithful servant of the Lord.
As a young man he was in the Jr. Choir and a Jr. deacon at St. James Baptist Church where he remained a member until his death.
On Nov. 1, 2016 he was united in Holy Matrimony to Kristy Stevens and together they welcomed three children; Quincy Anthony Stevens (deceased), Sincere Anthony Stevens, and Omari Alijah Stevens.
He was preceded in death by one son; Quincy Anthony Stevens, his father; Roy Anthony Stevens Sr., grandfathers; Rayfield Taylor Sr. and Robert Moton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Kristy Stevens, two sons; Sincere Anthony Stevens, and Omari Alijah Stevens, mother; Cynthia Stevens, grandmothers; Mirllean Taylor and Alonia Moton, sisters; Tracie Stevens, Raven Nicole Stevens, Erin Nicole Stevens, Brice Garcia, Sierra Stevens; Cravey and niece Samantha Elaine Stevens, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.
Anthony biggest achievement was being a FATHER, HUSBAND AND SON. HIS PRESENCE WILL BE FOREVER MISSED.
