CMSGT Earl M. Holzgrafe, USAF (Ret.), age 88 of Seguin, husband, father, grandfather and avid St. Louis Cardinals fan passed away on March 1, 2020.
Earl was born on September 12, 1931 in Quincy, Illinois to Amanda Marie (Butler) and Carl Edwin Holzgrafe.
After graduating high school in Ewing, Missouri, he joined the United States Air Force. When stationed in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, he met and married the love of his life, Joan. They were married 65 years.
After being stationed in Colorado, Canada, Texas, France, Illinois, Thailand, Guam and Missouri, in 1976 Earl retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He then spent his retirement years being active in his church, Hillcrest Assembly of God, gardening, golfing, fishing, watching and listening to baseball. His family always said that Earl would not die during baseball season, and he did not disappoint.
Earl was preceded in death by his son Melvin, his parents, sister Helen McEuen, brother George Holzgrafe. Survivors include his wife Joan; sons, Don (Lisa) of Austin TX and Alan (Sara) of Seguin TX; grandsons, Matthew and Jeffrey (Brendan); numerous nieces and nephews;
A memorial service with military honors, celebrating Earl’s life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Michael Moak officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Hillcrest Church, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
