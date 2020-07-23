Frances Jeanne Wegner passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal friend to so many.
Frances was born in Poteet, Texas on December 11, 1934 to Louis Frank and Bertha Spellmann Faseler. She grew up in Yancey, Texas and graduated from Hondo High School in 1952. In 1955, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Southwest Texas Teachers College (now Texas State University). On June 20th, 1954, she married her husband of sixty-two years, Charles Rudolph Wegner.
Frances’ life was defined by faith, family, music and the education of young children. On July 1, 1962, Frances, her husband Charles, and their young family moved to Seguin. It was here that they raised their family and Frances began a thirty-year career as the Music Director at First United Methodist Church of Seguin. She also laid the foundation for the Weekday School Program at the church and was the original kindergarten teacher. As the program grew from kindergarten into a full Weekday School, she became the Director until her retirement in 1997. Frances also taught private piano lessons for thirty years. She was a lifelong Methodist and served her church and God faithfully all her life.
Frances loved her family, friends, her bridge groups, traveling the world, cooking, music and reading books. She was an active volunteer at her church and cherished her lifelong friends in the Sharers Sunday School class. Frances’ greatest treasures in life were her children and grandchildren. In her later years, she found such joy in knowing and loving her great-grandchildren as well.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Sharon Wegner Berg and husband Jim of San Antonio, son John Alan Wegner of Seguin, and daughter-in-law Linda Wegner of Garland, as well as her grandchildren Thomas Boyer (Ashlie), Leslie Wegner, Michael Berg (Sarah), Lauren Vaughn (Taylor), Carrie Wegner, Will Wegner and eleven great grandchildren. Frances is also survived by many loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rudolph Wegner; her son, David Charles Wegner and her great-grandchildren, Brooke Alicia and Hunter Knox Berg.
A private graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Frances’ life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 North Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to a charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin,Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.