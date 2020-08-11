Our God gained one of his biggest advocates and angels on July 10th 2020 as he brought Shirley Diane Loeffelholz home at the age of 72 years old.
She lived a wonderful life, loved everyone with her entirety, and dedicated her life to helping others and serving the Lord. She was continuing her missionary work down in Masatepe, Nicaragua, where she considered it to be her second home. Masatepe was where she loved to be and she was doing what she loved to do the most, help others. She had many who loved her like their own mother and cared for her down there as well as back home.
She is survived by her children here in the United States: Melissa Kiolbassa, James Loeffelholz and his wife Kim, and Julie Mackey Tekler. Her Grandchildren: Allen, Sara, Jesica, Jacob, Gant, Ryan and Jared. Her Great Grandchildren: Landon, Leia, Collins, Lacey, Lane, David, Ariana, and Christina.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Monday, August 17, 2020
11:00am
Finch Funeral Chapel
La Vernia, TX
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations go to the New Day Ministry, Nicaragua Chapter at 299 McMurry Road, Canton, PA 17724. These will be distributed to the Shirley Loeffelholz Sewing Memorial and used to continue her missionary work.
There is also a way to donate online: Shirley’s Sewing Memorial Fund