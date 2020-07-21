Joseph Carter “J.C.” Trainer Jr. of Seguin, Texas passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. J.C. was born on October 3, 1937 in Goose Creek, Texas to Ena Mildred (Hurst) and Joseph Carter Trainer, Sr.
He graduated from Hardin Simmons in 1964 and also proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960 – 1963.
J.C. made a living working in the oil and gas industry and later getting involved in many entrepreneurial projects. He loved to close a deal but most of all he loved interacting with people.
He will be remembered for the way he lived with integrity and loved with abandon. He first and foremost served our heavenly Father and without any doubt his devotion to Jesus was the guiding force in how he conducted his life. Family was everything to him and his legacy is a gift to each of us. J.C. faithfully loved, cherished and protected first Kay for 50 years, then Joyce for 9 years. Each of his four children have wonderful memories that will last our lifetimes; we are so proud to be the children of J.C. Trainer.
Then came the 14 grandchildren; and we only thought we were loved and adored! He was their biggest fan and loved attending their various activities. He spoiled them by buying them things they didn’t get at home, he taught them old songs, told them crazy stories he made up, took them on fishing, shopping, beach and river trips, and so much more. The exact memories may be different for each grandchild, but they all knew they were special and their Pa-Paw was a huge influence in each of their lives.
Seven years ago, the great grandkids started coming; he couldn’t wait to meet and love on each one. He spent many hours sitting in the garage holding the babies and watching the bigger ones play in the driveway. He was never too old to be silly and have a good time. Each generation is blessed to have had him in our lives.
J.C. was faithful member of First Baptist Church and previously served on the Guadalupe County MHMR Board. He enjoyed being an active member of the Thursday “Men’s Discussion Group” at Kirby’s Korner where he and his friends of many decades would spin tales of days gone by and seek to solve the problems of the world.
J.C. is preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Green Trainer, his parents, and his sister Beverly Jones.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Trainer; his children, Lisa Timmermann and husband David, Joseph Carter Trainer III and wife Melissa, Kenny Trainer and wife Cheryl, and Rhonda Jubela; grandchildren Lindsey Picker and husband Matthias, Amanda Tarpley and husband Jeremy, Ashley Baumann and husband Koby, Madison Provost and husband Brandon, Kyle Timmermann and wife Shelby, Kayla Wilson and husband Blake, Marshal Trainer and wife Emily, Carson Trainer and fiancee’ Reagan Todd, Brady Trainer and wife Shelby, Hunter Jubela and wife Macey, Joseph (Carter) Trainer IV, Ryland Jubela, Kenedy Trainer, and Reese Jubela; great grandchildren Avery Tarpley, Aiden Baumann, Kai Picker, Hayden Tarpley, Landon Baumann, Oliver Picker, Allie Timmermann, Emma Tarpley, Ava Wilson, Mamie Trainer, Jack Timmermann, Wyatt Jubela, Annica Baumann, and two more on the way!! Joyce’s children Marc Hagler, Tanya Hagler Speir and husband Alan and their children Alayna and Mason Speir; brother-in-law Johnny Green and wife Janie; and numerous other loving family members and many friends.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A memorial service celebrating J.C.’s life will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville and the Rev. Neil Kibbe officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all CDC protocol will be followed including social distancing and face covering requirements. A private family graveside service will be held prior to the service at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin. Services will be live streamed and you may view from the comforts of your home via the following link.
Serving as pallbearer will be his sons, son-in-law and grandsons. Memorial contributions will be made to Guadalupe County MHMR, P.O. Box 1169, Seguin, Texas 78156. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas 778155, 830-549-5912.