Jose P. Arriaga, Sr., age 76 of Seguin, passed away on February 9, 2020.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by the recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for graveside services and interment with military honors at 10 a.m. at San Juan Cemetery in Prairie Lea, Texas with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Jose was born on
December 13, 1943 in Staples, Texas to Vicente and Isabel (Pardo) Arriaga. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jose will be remembered as a longtime local roofer.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Yolanda Arriaga; sons, Joe Arriaga, Jr., and wife Darlene, Vicente Arriaga and wife Angie, Victor Arriaga and wife Rebecca, and Jacob Arriaga and wife Claudia; daughters, Monica Arriaga, Veronica Arriaga, Edna Hernandez, and Gina Hernandez; brothers, Steve Arriaga and David Arriaga; sisters, Maria Sepeda, Linda De La Cruz, Lisa Arriaga and Olga Pena; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Carlos Carrillo, Brandon Palomares, Jon Lopez, Joe Arriaga, III, Rene Gonzales, and Greg Facundo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.