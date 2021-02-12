Janice Faye Goode Johnson

September 6, 1952 to February 7, 2021
Janice Fay Goode Johnson, affectionately known as “Jan” to family, was born September 6, 1952. She was born on 548 Avenue B in her family home to Frances Clack McClinton and Archie J. Goode.
She was the eldest of her 2 sisters, Bambie Lynn Goode Alford (Darrell), and Carol Anne Good White (Larry).
Janice’s hobbies included reading, playing, dominoes, cards and scrabble. Her biggest accomplishment was being a mother to her son Cameron Elliot Johnson. She was united in marriage to Jimmy Johnson, who she later divorced after 10 years.
Janice graduated from Seguin High School and then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Tx. She majored in history.
Janice began her career at Holly Farms, now known as Tyson, in March of 1983 as a scale operator in the labeling department. She was then promoted to switchboard operator in December of 1983. She also was a substitute teacher and taught at various schools.
Janice was a proud members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. She spoke in high regard for her sorority and represented the organization proudly.
Janice was loved by her family and leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving mother, Frances Clack McClinton, her son, Cameron Elliot Johnson, sisters Bambie Lynn Goode (Darrell) and Carol Ann Goode White, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She is proceeded in death by her father Archie J. Goode, Shamarris Alford and Larry Vernard White and her long time partner William Woods.
“In the Lord I take Refuge how can you say to my soul, flee like a bird to your mountain, with that comes everlasting love, strength and faith. Don’t cry for me, because my soul is free, I am with you and you are with me, always.”
A private service will be scheduled at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The funeral service is under direction of Eunice & Lee Mortuary Services.