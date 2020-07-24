Richard Wayne “Rick” Merz, age 56 of Seguin, passed away on July 23, 2020.Rick was born on January 25, 1964 in Seguin, Texas to Virgil Earl Merz and Betty Jane Schlichting Merz Lorenz.
He was a 1982 graduate of Seguin High School. Rick proudly served his country in the United States Navy for twenty years.
He is preceded in death by his father Virgil Merz, and his step-father Leland Lorenz.
Survivors include his son, Samuel “Sam” Merz; daughter, Olivia Merz; mother, Betty J. Lorenz; uncle, Roy Merz; aunt, Betty Jean Schlichting; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Due to Covid -19 restrictions a memorial service celebrating Rick’s life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.