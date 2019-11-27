Margaret Lou Watson Burges, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on November 10, 2019. Margaret Lou was born on April 17, 1936 in Itasca, Texas to Cecil Watson and Memmie (Pierce) Watson. She graduated from Itasca High School (go Wampus Cats!) in 1954, and from the University of Texas in 1958 with a B.A. in Elementary Education. After moving to Seguin, Margaret Lou taught school at F. C. Weinert Elementary School. She also met her husband, William H. (Bill) Burges, and they married at Central Baptist Church in Itasca in 1961. They shared 56 devoted years together. Margaret Lou was an active member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a member of the Shakespeare Club, Seguin Study Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma. Her keen and quick wit, her vivid imagination, her openness to new experiences, and her love of reading will be missed.
Margaret Lou is survived by her daughter, Margaret Cooper and husband, Glenn Cooper, and by her beloved granddaughter, Avery Lynne Taylor. She will be fondly remembered by those who knew her, including her many dear friends.
Sincerest appreciation is extended to the many caregivers at Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center who looked after Margaret Lou following Bill’s death.
A memorial service celebrating Margaret Lou’s life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78156.