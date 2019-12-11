Suzanne Marie Pereira, age 58, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born September 5, 1961, in Northern California, she was the fifth out of eight children, born to James and Charlene Johnston.
She met and married the father of her only four children, Steve Hathaway. They shared 20 years together. Her family life took her to many geographic locations before finally settling in Seguin, TX, where she met and married Adam Pereira, husband of 15 years.
She enjoyed tutoring children, and taught at Christian schools in El Centro, CA and San Antonio, TX. She loved baking, dancing, cleaning, singing, rescuing animals, the ocean, and most of all her children and grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters (Kathy and Mary). She is survived by her children (Sarah, Matthew, Kelsey, and Bethany), grandchildren (Sophia and Elias Hathaway; George, Millie, and Susanna Potter), siblings (Jim, John, Mark, Paula, and Rebecca), husband (Adam), and ex-husband (Steve). She will be deeply missed by those who truly knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. at Crossroads Church at 11 a. m. Viewing will be held from 9am-11am.