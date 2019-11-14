Alicia Casarez Deleon, of Seguin, passed away on November 12, 2019.
Visitation will begin On Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Private interment will be held at a later date in Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Alicia was born on July 24, 1948 in New Braunfels, Texas to Julian B. and Aurora (Fuentes) Casarez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Joseph Lee Ramon, granddaughter, Lauren Angel Reyes, brother, Andres Casarez, and sister, Aurora Vasquez; Survivors include her loving husband, Jose R. Deleon; daughter, Iris Garza and husband Marcelino; son, Ruben James Reyes and wife Julie; grandchildren, Korey Ramon and wife Angelica, Marisa Garza and Leah Reyes; great-grandchildren, Korey Joseph Ramon, Kaleb Jay Ramon, Kristian Jace Ramon; brothers, Julian Casarez III and wife Josefina, Ruben Casarez and wife Regina, Adam Casarez, and Roland Casarez and wife Leo; several aunts and uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Korey Ramon, Caleb Casarez, Cole Casarez, Tony Rios, Jeff Moreno, and Quinton Bagby.
Serving as pallbearers will be Korey Ramon, Caleb Casarez, Cole Casarez, Tony Rios, Jeff Moreno, and Quinton Bagby.