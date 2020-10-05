Rosa Lee Hulda Gotthardt Knutson, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on October 3, 2020. Rosa Lee was born on April 29, 1927 in Galle Texas to Hedwig (Stautzenberger) and Paul Gotthardt.
Rosa Lee retired from J. C. Penney’s after 27 years. She was a life member of the V.F.W. 8456, a life member of the Sons of Hermann 137, and a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.
Rosa Lee is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Retired M/Sgt. Lyle S. Knutson, her parents Paul and Hedwig Gotthardt and Step-father Richard Glenewinkel, her siblings Edward, Ben, Clyde, Wilburn, and Clifton Gotthardt, and son-in-law Allan Ray Moltz.
Survivors include her sisters, Adeline Brannan, Happy Hooper, and Myrtle Voss; daughters, Charlene (Sherry) Moltz and Susan and husband Richard Ludewig; grandchildren, Janine Moltz, Todd Moltz and significant other Veronica Boeck, Shaun Ludewig and wife Tiffany; great grandchildren, Alexis and Hunter Moltz; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. Kelsie Theiss officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. All CDC protocols must be followed including proper social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Lehmann, Kenny Boeder, Ellis Wright, Danny Harrington, Cody Tumlinson, and Yancy Thornton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.