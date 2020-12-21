Petra Ramon Fonseca born January 4, 1929 to Cecilio Ramon Sr. and Santos Trinidad Ramon went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday December 19, 2020.
She was the last surviving sibling of 11 children. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Louis Ramon Sr., Viviano Ramon Sr., Cecilio Ramon Sr., Salvador Ramon Sr., Pablo Ramon, twin brother, Pedro Ramon Sr., sisters, Herminia Davis, Maria Soto, Santos Cruz, Trinidad Corona, and her son Joe Fonseca and daughter Irma Fonseca Ybarra.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Felix Fonseca Jr. (Popo), sons Felix Fonseca III, Billy Fonseca (Gloria), Fabian Fonseca (Maria), Roberto Fonseca (Sharlene), and daughter Marisol Amador (Johnny) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Petra, or “Momo” as we all knew her was one of a kind, a mother to anyone and everyone her children or grandchildren brought over. She always said what was on her mind no matter what, even if it would hurt your feelings or make you upset. She always blessed us every time we left her house by making the sign of the cross all over our body. She always started out talking in English and ended up in Spanish or vice versa. She kept everything that anyone ever gave her, or anything somebody left behind, or anything she found, even if it was broken.
The home her and Popo shared shows how much she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her bedroom door is covered in pen, crayons and markers, marking our heights on the post, and she also kept the projects the kids made hanging all over the house. She loved to dance and of course loved her grapes and soda that she drank all day every day, but don’t dare take a sip because it would most likely be spiked.
Momo was a stubborn little lady but more so a fighter. Her body endured many hospital stays and procedures, but she fought through them all. We were extremely blessed to have her in our lives for 91 years. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and tia you could ask for and she will be missed dearly.
Serving as pallbearers are Eric Fonseca, Fabian Fonseca Jr., Peter Ybarra, Billy Fonseca Jr., Rudy Garza, and Roberto Fonseca Jr.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 5:00pm at Goetz Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas with interment following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home.