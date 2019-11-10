Mark W. Graham, age 66 of Seguin, Texas went home to be with our Lord on September 26, 2019 after a long illness. Mark grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and after the Air Force he relocated to Houston to complete his law degree at South Texas Law School.
Mark was an administrative judge for Texas Workforce Commission for 25 years and a Reserve Deputy Constable at Harris Co. Precinct 1 for 35 years, volunteering many hours serving the residents of Houston before retiring. Mark worked for Rice University as a police officer before his 2nd retirement.
Mark volunteered both in an administrative and labor capacity for Retired Rabbit Sanctuary & Cheyenne Rescue and Sanctuary in San Antonio, Texas. Mark assisted on local, national & international rescues saving many lives that would have been euthanized. Rescuing animals was a passion of his.
Mark is preceded into heaven by both parents, James W. and Mary Graham. Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Selma Buchholz-Graham, two sisters, C. Kelly Graham and Tracy Collins both from Cleveland, Ohio, a cousin Susan Paul from San Diego, CA, and uncle to many nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheyenne Rescue & Sanctuary, 9682 Kirkner Road, San Antonio, TX 78263-5502 (www.retiredrabbit.org) or The American Cancer Society. To leave condolences for the family and a light memorial candle, visit never-gone.com
Mark’s funeral will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, TX, at 3:00 pm Friday, November 15th, 2019. A reception will follow the Mass at the church. Private interment will be at a later date.