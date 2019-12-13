Maxine Walling Hunt Krenz, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on December 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Maxine was born on November 23, 1930 in Adams, Tennessee to Edgar Ambrose and Lester Pauline (Mayo) Walling.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Otto Krenz, Jr. and former husband and friend, Harry E. Hunt, her parents, her daughter-in-law, Vickie Hunt and her brothers, Bill Walling and Donn Walling.
Survivors include her children, Ed Hunt and partner Pauline Gonzales, Michael Hunt and wife Alicia, Regena Simms and husband Larry, and Lauri Hunt; sister-in-law, Dorothy Walling; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date as will a private interment in Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX, 78130 or to the charity of one’s choice.
