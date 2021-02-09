“I am the resurrection and the life, says the Lord. Whoever believes in me, even though he is dead, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.”
Carolyn Galaviz was wrapped in the loving arms of the Lord on January 28, 2021 at the age of 89.
Carolyn was a long-time resident of Seguin. When she was younger, she worked as a Laundry Mat Manager at Randolph Air Force Base for about 20 years and she was very proud of it. She told her story to anyone she met. She was loving lady with a loving heart. She currently was a resident of Windsor Nursing Home where she was very much loved and cared for. She made a lot of friends along the way there.
Special Thanks go out to Dr. Antonio Flores for all his help, love and compassion as well at to Dr. Jerry Castilleja. Special Thanks to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, Windsor Nursing Home Staff and all the lovely friends she made while she was a resident there. Special thanks to Danny with Social Services as well, your kindness means a lot.
The Villatoro/Rose family invites all of Carolyn’s family and friends to a Celebration of her life on Friday, February 12, 2021. Visitation will begin from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary and a Prayer Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home chapel after services and interment will be at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the chapel has a limited capacity of 50 guests at a time. As per CDC protocols social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home and cemetery are required to wear a face covering.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.