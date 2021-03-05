Sharron L. Davis passed away on February 28, 2021 in Nixon, Texas at the age of 75. A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. A funeral service has held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Nixon with burial following at Leesville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements with Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
