David “Doc” Rangel, age 50 of Seguin, passed away on April 15, 2021. David was born on November 20, 1970 in Seguin, Texas to Minerva (Hernandez) and Abelardo Rangel.
David will be remembered as a hard-working family man. He loved to fish at the beach and especially loved those times with his family and any other vacation time. He was the life of the party among family and friends and would always keep everyone laughing. He enjoyed taking chances on lotto tickets, always waiting for the “Big Win.” His greatest role was being a great father and loving grandpa. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Manuel and Isabel Hernandez, and Manuela Rangel.
Survivors include his loving life partner, Tammy Sinniger; children, Liane Herrera (Aurora), Alyssa Guerrero (Chris), David Rangel, Jr. (Gracie), Valarie Rangel, and Brandi Rangel (Dominic); siblings, Denise Rangel (David), Jessica Rangel (Ismael), and Adrian Rangel; fifteen grandchildren; two loving birds, Heckle and Jeckle; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk- through line visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. A private family recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow. Visitation for all will begin again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Rangel, Jr., Edward Flores, Adrian Rangel, Robert Vega, David Castillo, Rodrick Sutton, Robert Rangel, Joey Hernandez, Danny Rangel, John Gonzales and Jason Villareal; also, numerous honorary pallbearers. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
