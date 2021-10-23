Petra Hernandez Gonzales, of Seguin, Texas, joined her heavenly family on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. She was shown favor to have celebrated her 90th birthday on Earth on October 19.
Petra was preceded in death by her husband, Reyes Gonzales; son, Andrew Gonzales; parents, Victoriano and Dolores Hernandez; sisters, Lupe Hernandez, and Victoria Machuca; brothers, Fidencio Hernandez Sr. and Magadaleno Hernandez.
She is survived by her daughter, Ester Lopez; son-in-law, Tony Lopez; her son, Martin Gonzales (wife, Sylvia); grandchildren, Carlos Gonzales (wife Betty), Anthony Lopez, Christina Gonzales, Amy Paredes (husband Alex), Martin Gonzales Jr.; great grandchildren, Abron, Brendan, Avi and Kyler; sister, Maria Rodriguez (husband, David), Felipe Montoya; brothers, Gumecindo Hernandez (wife Janie) and Juan Hernandez.
Petra was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was a true praying woman of God. She would recite her daily prayers late into the night. She was a not morning person unless she had plans with her favorite person, Narcissa Hernandez. Those two could shop and talk all day long after losing her spouse eighteen months ago. Narcissa has been her rock. She lived a sweet and simple life. She enjoyed shopping, getting her hair done and eating out, but most of all she enjoyed being in her church every Sunday morning, especially to receive Holy Communion. Petra loved her family dearly and carried each one of them in her heart. She was blessed with many, many good friends and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Fidencio Hernandez Jr., Ernest Machuca, Tony Lopez, Alex Paredes, Jeff Gonzales, and Carlos Montoya.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.