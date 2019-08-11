Walter “Wade” Dotzenrod, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Seguin, Texas. He was the widower of Vicki Dotzenrod, who passed away on September 11, 2017.
Wade was born on January 12, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Florence and Orvis Dotzenrod. Wade is survived by his half-sister, Sandra Heyne; 3 children, Michael, William, and Loretta; 6 grandchildren, Elena, Blake, Bailey, Brooke, Cole, Payton; and of course, his beloved dog, Daisy. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth.
Wade was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired from being a professional photographer and continued with his passion of being a musician. He played the saxophone, clarinet, guitar, and above all, his steel guitar. He loved country music, and his love for country music lead to his camaraderie and deeply valued friendships that he had with other musicians in country music circles.
A ceremony will be held in his remembrance on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 12 noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Geronimo VFW, located at 6808 TX-123, Seguin TX 78155.
Wade’s interment will be in Long Beach, California where he will be put to rest next to his wife, Vicki. The date and time are still to be determined. If anyone has interest in this ceremony, please reach out to Mike at mvanruth@gmail.com.