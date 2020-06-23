Ernest Hartman, Sr., age 91 of Seguin, passed away on June 21, 2020. Ernest was born on April 16, 1929 in La Vernia, Texas to Josephine Hartman Williams and Archie Cherry and was raised by his grandparents, Frieda (Rohlf) and Ernest W. Hartman.
Ernest will be remembered as a longtime farmer here in Guadalupe County. He was proud to be a lifetime member of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and a longtime member of the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed volunteering in the York Creek Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the York Creek Water Shed. Ernest and Irene enjoyed bowling at the Zorn Bowling Club.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Irene Scholz Hartman, infant son Roger Hartman, his parents, his grandparents, his sister Mary Cantu and brother Luke Williams, Jr.
Survivors include his children, son, Ernest Hartman, Jr. and wife Kathryn; daughters, Carol Nored and husband, Len, Diane Wallace and husband Gary, and Amy Hartman; grandchildren, Kimberly Miller and husband Kris, Ernest “Trey” Hartman, III and wife Tiffany, Kristi Martinez and husband Rafe, Chris Nored and wife Celeste, Jason Nored and wife Ashley, Pam Lenz and husband James, Michael Wallace and wife Cory, and Valarie Valvo and husband Tom; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Isabella, Emma, Claire, Lorenzo, Kyle, Chase, Harper, Emery, Conley, Colton, Wyatt, Walker, Kassidy, Konnor, and Kylie; sister, Patsy Crouch; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
A walk through the line memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. All social distancing protocol will be followed and face coverings must be worn. Due to the covid-19 restrictions a private memorial service will be held later. Private interment will also be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.