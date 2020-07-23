Gene Grasshoff Bachman of Seguin entered into the presence of her savior Jesus on June 25, 2020 at the age of 95.
She was born at home on March 14, 1925 in Schulenburg, Texas to Kathryn Elizabeth Frank Grasshoff and Charles Rudolf Grasshoff.
After graduating from Schulenburg High School, Gene attended the University of Texas for two years before transferring to the John Sealy College of Nursing of the University of Texas at Galveston. Gene met her future husband George Parfet Bachman while she was in nursing school and he was in medical school, both graduating in 1947.
During the next two years she served as a Registered Nurse, primarily working in the OR of the Nix Hospital of San Antonio. After George completed his residency, he entered the Air Force and asked Gene to be his wife. They were married October 30, 1949 in Houston. She accompanied him in his assignments in Florida and West Germany before moving to Seguin in 1951.
As with many wives of the Greatest Generation, Gene participated in activities of the First United Methodist Church of Seguin, The Tejas Literary Club, The Lazy Daisy Garden Club, The Women’s Medical Auxiliary, as an FC Weinert School homeroom mother (many times), as a Girl Scout overnight camp chaperone, and was a founder of the Guadalupe County Republican Women organization.
Gene Bachman was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Kathryn Grasshoff, her son Randel Brent Bachman, her husband of 67 years George Bachman, and her sister Charleen Grasshoff Jochen.
She is survived by her children - Connie Tatum and husband Johnny of The Woodlands, Wayne Bachman of San Antonio, and Dawn Kolodin and husband Mitch of Seguin - along with six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Special thanks to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice staff for their skilled and compassionate services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155.