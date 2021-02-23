Katrina L. Lambrecht

Katrina Lambrecht passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2021 in Seguin, Texas. After retiring as church secretary for 35 years of the Good News Lutheran Church, she moved to Argent Court Assisted Living facility where she made many friends, loved to listen to music, played Bingo and danced with the staff. Katrina was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Izora Kretzer, other John Willie Jones, husband, Adolph “Hans” Lambrecht and daughter Terri Hartmann.
She is served by her daughters, Janene Spring and husband Brian, Cheryl Neal and husband Logan, son Adolph “Bubba” H. Lambrecht, Jr., son-in-law Mark Hartmann, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South, Friday, FEb. 26. Viewing will e from noon to 2 p.m., funeral service will being at 2 p.m.m with Pastor Royce Smith officiating, graveside to following.
The family would like to thank Katrina’s church family for their love and support over the years and to all the faculty at Argent Court Assisted Living facility, our family has been truly ablest beyond measure.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good News Lutheran Church, 11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy., San Antonio, Texas 78223.