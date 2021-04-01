Dr. Vernon George Zunker, age 93 of San Antonio, formerly of Seguin, passed away on March 26, 2021. Vernon was born on September 18, 1927 in New Berlin, Texas to Nelda (Petry) and Louis Adolph Zunker.
A graduate of Texas Lutheran University, Dr. Zunker received his EdD degree from the University of Houston, with postdoctoral training at the University of Texas medical School at Galveston where he completed a residency in clinical psychology. Vernon will be remembered as having served as Dean of Men and Dean of Students at Texas Lutheran University and later had a joint appointment during most of his tenure at Southwest Texas State University (Texas State), where he was Director of the Counseling Center for 18 years and taught graduate courses in counseling psychology for 24 years prior to being named Professor Emeritus.
At Texas State, he established a student learning resource center, a career development resource center, and was instrumental in the development of a testing center and the university’s credit-by-examination program. A licensed psychologist, Dr. Zunker was also a consultant to the Texas Rehabilitation Commission for more than two decades.
He is the author of the college textbooks, “Career Counseling: A Holistic Approach” and “Using Assessment for Career Development” — both in multiple editions and widely used internationally. He also authored two editions of “A Dream Come True: Robert Hugman and San Antonio’s Riverwalk.”
He considered his almost 3 years of sailing in the Merchant Marine as one of his greatest learning experiences. He often told his students that as a teenager on his own in a number of foreign countries, he learned to appreciate the significance of cultural differences.
Vernon was a life-long faithful Christian believing in God’s promises of grace and forgiveness and was a member at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas and Christ Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas. At the heart of this incredible man was his love for his wife Rosalie.
Vernon is preceded in death by his wife Rosalie Streng Zunker, his parents and brothers, Louis, Harry Lee, and Edward Zunker.
Survivors include his nephews, Dr. John Zunker and Tommy Zunker.
Private graveside services were held at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin with the Rev. Leslie Price and the Rev. Howard Stendahl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Vernon G and Rosalie (Streng) Zunker Faculty Development Fund, Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989.
