June 24, 1948 — March 25, 2021
Daniel B. Lopez Jr., of Kingsbury, Texas passed away on March 25, 2021 at the age of 72.
Daniel B. Lopez was born on June 24, 1948 to Daniel H. and Corcina Bernal Lopez. Raised in Pearsall, Texas, Dan was the oldest child. Dan spent his early years working in the fields picking watermelon and working in a clothing store.
Dan met and fell in love with Ernestina during their teenage years. Dan and Tina were married in 1967. They had two children, Agnes, and Brenda and moved to a Chicago suburb where Dan worked as a machinist. Later, Dan and Tina had two more children, Daniel, and Cassandra.
In 1975 when his wife, Ernestina, was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he began attending the meetings at the Kingdom Hall. On September 10, 2016 Dan was baptized, dedicating his life to being a servant of Jehovah. Dan loved going door to door and sharing the message of Jehovah. He enjoyed reading scriptures and talking about the Bible.
In addition to being a caring husband and loving father, Dan was known for his playful humor and contagious smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He liked cleaning and detailing cars because he hated a messy car.
Dan will be remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Tina, and children, Agnes, Brenda, Danny and Cassie, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as numerous friends and extended family.
We all take comfort in the sure hope and the overwhelming joy of seeing Dan again in health on a paradise earth by means of God’s promised resurrection (John 11:23).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Corcina Lopez.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years of marriage, Ernestina Lopez; his children, Agnes Villarreal (Tommy), Brenda Lopez (Fred), Danny Lopez and, Cassandra Lopez (J.R.); grandchildren, Zach Villarreal, AD Sanchez, Ceira Sanchez, Joshua Hernandez, Zavier Hernandez, Jaylyn Hernandez and Kayla Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Inara, Azaryiah and Zeneth; his brothers and sisters, Robert Lopez, Diana Mata, Felipe Lopez and Feliz Bustamante. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service will be at 6:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Services will conclude Thursday evening in the funeral home chapel.
All guests attending services at the funeral home are required to wear a face covering upon entering building and while in the chapel.